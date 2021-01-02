Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are reminding the public to remain vigilant about scams attempting to take advantage of the coronavirus vaccine distribution.

In a press release, PSP noted there’s been several scams that have been circulating related to the vaccine distribution:

Emails claiming to offer a vaccine waiting list, early access, or doses shipped to your home. These emails may have poor grammar and spelling, as well as links that may contain malware. Once activated, the links may install malware on a victim’s computer to steal information, police said.

Texts, robocalls, or messages on other platforms containing links to websites that promise the vaccine but solicit personally identifying information such as addresses, banking or credit card information. The sites may claim to be official sites belonging to manufacturers, medical providers, or public health organizations and may be difficult to spot as fake.

Social media posts with disinformation or misinformation about the vaccine’s origins or efficacy or claims of political motivation. These posts may really be selling worthless or harmful products.

PSP is recommending the public not give their money or personal information to anyone who requests it in exchange for special access to the vaccine. Public health agencies are giving guidance on vaccine availability and when it will be available for wide distribution.

PSP also recommends the public have an antivirus program on their computers and the latest updates. Individuals should delete emails from senders they don’t recognize or that has attachments that they don’t recognize.

The free See Something, Send Something smartphone app enables individuals to report suspicious activity by capturing a photo, screenshot, and other information to send directly to PSP. Tips may also be sent to tips@pa.gov.

PSP have been seeing these scams since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency use authorizations for two vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna. In previous months, PSP also saw other pandemic related scams including price gouging, investment fraud, and scams related to the stimulus programs.