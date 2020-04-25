The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced new covid-19 symptoms that can set in two to 14 days after infection.

Fever, cough, and shortness of breath were the first symptoms known for the novel coronavirus.

Now, the CDC is listing the following as possible symptoms of covid-19:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

Loss of taste or smell

If you develop any of the following symptoms, you should seek help immediately:

Trouble breathing

Pain or pressure in the chest

Signs of confusion or an "inability to arouse," otherwise known as having trouble waking someone.

Bluish lips or face

If you have any of these severe symptoms, call 911 and tell the operator you think you might have covid-19, the CDC recommends.

Information regarding COVID-19 is always evolving. Stay informed using trusted sources:

Updated Coronavirus Links

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19