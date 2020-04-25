The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced new covid-19 symptoms that can set in two to 14 days after infection.
Fever, cough, and shortness of breath were the first symptoms known for the novel coronavirus.
Now, the CDC is listing the following as possible symptoms of covid-19:
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Loss of taste or smell
If you develop any of the following symptoms, you should seek help immediately:
- Trouble breathing
- Pain or pressure in the chest
- Signs of confusion or an "inability to arouse," otherwise known as having trouble waking someone.
- Bluish lips or face
If you have any of these severe symptoms, call 911 and tell the operator you think you might have covid-19, the CDC recommends.
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.