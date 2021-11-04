Select locations are now offering the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine for children ages 5-11, following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH). Similar to older age groups, the vaccine requires two doses three weeks apart for maximum efficacy.

Geisinger

Geisinger will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to children of ages 5-11 years old on Nov. 6. Appointments at Geisinger are now available and can be made through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. Vaccine appointments will be available at the following locations beginning Saturday, Nov. 6:

Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville

Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

Additional locations will begin providing vaccines for the 5-11 age group beginning:

Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Geisinger Philipsburg

Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital

Saturday, Nov. 13 at Geisinger Healthplex State College

All vaccine locations will be staffed by pediatric care teams, including pediatric nurses and pediatricians. The locations are designed to be as child friendly as possible, with activities available like coloring sheets, stickers and similar items. Saturday appointments are available to accommodate family schedules.

“We know pediatricians and primary care providers are trusted sources of information on vaccines for parents, and we encourage and want parents and guardians to connect with their pediatrician or primary care doctor to ask any vaccine questions,” said Stacey Cummings, M.D., vice chair of Geisinger’s outpatient pediatric services.

“Our pediatric team is ready to help families understand the facts behind the vaccine and how to coordinate the COVID-19 vaccine with other age-appropriate vaccines kids need.”

Parents and guardians are reminded that the COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose series, scheduled three weeks apart, so keep that in mind when scheduling a child’s first dose. All vaccines for this age group are Pfizer BioNTech and will be a 10-microgram dose, which is one-third of the dose given to those 12 and older. There is also a 15-minute observation period following the vaccine administration.

An appointment is required for each child, and we ask that only one parent or guardian accompany a child for an appointment.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Geisinger.org/COVIDvax. As a reminder, masks must be worn by everyone in all Geisinger buildings and facilities.

Weis Markets

The following Weis Markets’ pharmacies plan to offer the children’s Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine beginning Friday, Nov. 5.

Weis Markets has issued an update on its in-store pharmacy immunization timetable for the Pfizer-BioNTech children’s COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved on Tuesday evening by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We’ve placed a large order for the new Pfizer-BioNTech children’s vaccine and hope to begin immunizing on Friday in some of our pharmacies (listed below),” said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy. “By November 10, we plan to offer the children’s doses in all 132 of our in-store pharmacies.”

Children ages 5 to 11 will be given two 10-microgram doses or one-third the amount given to individuals 12 and older. According to the manufacturer, the vaccine was shown to be safe and more than 90 percent effective in its trials for children in this age group.

With the CDC’s approval, children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Immunizations are by appointment. Parents can make appointments for their children at www.weismarkets.com.

Evangelical

Evangelical Community Hospital is now scheduling vaccination appointments for children 5 to 11 years old. Vaccines will be administered at locations in Lewisburg and Middleburg. Appointments are required.

If parents have questions regarding safety or guidance in vaccinating children, they should contact their primary care provider.

Evangelical Community Hospital administers Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. J&J is not offered at Evangelical clinics.

With this latest approval, Evangelical is scheduling first and second doses of vaccines to:

Children 5-11 with the recommended dose of Pfizer vaccine for children in this age group

All individuals who are 12 and older (Pfizer and Moderna)

Booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna are available at Evangelical’s vaccine clinics. Individuals who received a first dose of J&J vaccine can receive Pfizer or Moderna under the mix-and-match vaccination guidance. Those qualifying for booster doses are:

65 and older.

50 and older with underlying medical conditions. If you have an underlying medical condition, it is recommended you speak to your primary or specialty care provider.

Based on individual risks and benefits, 18- to 49-year-olds with underlying medical conditions. If you have an underlying medical condition, it is recommended you speak to your primary or specialty care provider.

18- to 64-year-olds at increased risk of exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional setting.

For a list of underlying conditions as defined by the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html

To register, complete a request a vaccine form at www.evanhospital.com/virus or call the vaccine hotline at 570-522-4530, option 1 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

UPMC

UPMC is not currently offering vaccines for children ages 5-11, but the change is expected soon.

UPMC is reminding the public of their third and second dose policies. UPMC offers third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer and second doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for those age 18 and older.

“We’re lucky now that vaccine supply is abundant, and because you maintain strong protection from your primary vaccination series, there is no urgent need for a booster the moment you pass the six-month mark (for Moderna or Pfizer) or a second-dose booster after you pass the two-month mark (for Johnson & Johnson),” said Rutul Dalal, MD, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in northcentral Pa. “While there’s no rush, it is still important to get the additional doses when you’re eligible as recommended to ensure you have the highest level of protection available.”

Eligibility for third doses for those that have already received the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine:

Immunocompromised (Those who have a had a solid organ transplant, on chemotherapy, or have had certain chronic illnesses):

The third doses can be received 28 days or more from the second dose.



The third dose should be of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Not Immunocompromised

65 and older



18 and older with an underlying medical condition.



18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings, which includes health care workers.



The third dose can be received 6 months or more after the second dose.



The third dose can be any of the three available vaccines.

Eligibility for second doses for those that have already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

Anyone 18 or older is eligible for an additional dose.

The second dose can be received two months or more after the first dose.

The second dose can be any of the three available vaccines.

To schedule your vaccination appointment and to learn more about the additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, go to vaccine.UPMC.com.



