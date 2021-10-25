Following FDA approval and CDC authorization of booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, certain locations are now offering all three booster vaccines, including Pfizer.

The J&J booster may be administered at least two months after the first shot, while the Moderna and Pfizer booster doses may be administered at least six months after the second shot.

Geisinger

Danville, Pa. – Geisinger is offering booster doses of all COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals, though the requirements for the second dose vary depending upon the vaccine type.

Those eligible for a booster dose include people who have received their two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and:

Are 65 years and older

Are age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

Are age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

Are age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

People can get their booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine beginning six months after receiving their second dose. The booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is half of a single dose (0.25 milliliters). The booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the same dosage (0.3 milliliters) as a single dose.

People who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive a booster dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines two months after their initial J&J dose.

If you’re unsure if you qualify for a booster or have any specific questions, contact your doctor.

You can make an appointment for a first, second, third or booster dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Geisinger through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657.

Appointments are available at the vaccine centers at the Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville, Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. Appointments are also available at Geisinger Philipsburg and Geisinger Pharmacy locations in Dallas, Danville, Lewistown, Lock Haven, Mount Pocono, Pottsville, State College, and Scranton.

Remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or proof of having received the vaccine to your appointment. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at Geisinger.org/COVIDVax.

As a reminder, no visitors are permitted for outpatient appointments, unless medically necessary, and masks must be worn by everyone in all Geisinger buildings and facilities.

Weis Markets

Sunbury, Pa. – Weis Markets pharmacies are now offering booster doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible customers.

Weis Markets’ pharmacist immunizers are currently administering booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in 132 in-store pharmacies.

“The J&J and Moderna boosters will increase availability for customers in designated groups,” said Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy. “Weis pharmacies offer a quick and convenient immunization option—especially since the FDA-approved ‘mix and match’ booster option is now available to fully immunized customers, which means they can receive a different vaccine for their booster shot.”

To receive the booster dose, customers should schedule an appointment with a Weis certified immunizer at: https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services. Appointment sign-ups are available one day prior to the immunization. Weis immunizers can also answer customer questions about the booster doses.



