A local union picket of federal vaccine mandates will now grow to a national scale. A National Picket will take place in various locations across the nation on Friday Oct., 29.

Approximately 30 people lined up along Route 15 yesterday morning, Oct. 14, according to organizer Andy Kline. In attendance were union members from USP Lewisburg, among other federal prison facilities.

The picketers received positive reception. In addition to organizer, Andy Kline is the President of the Council of Prison Locals, Local 148, USP Lewisburg. Kline described the picket as effective in spreading their message.

"I would say 98% of those who drove past -- both north and south bound -- honked, waved, gave the thumbs up and shouted positive words," said Kline. "Only about 5 passerbys violently gave the middle finger and cursed."

The organizers receive strong support from the Lycoming County Patriots, according to Kline: "The Lycoming County Patriots have been a very beneficial and positive group aiding in our cause."

To further generate support, Kline is promoting greater participation in the National Picket. "We encourage ALL Unions and ALL concerned citizens to get involved," said Kline.

Kline offered the following reflection on the union response to forced mandates:

The purpose of the picket is not anti vaccine; it is about freedom of choice, first and foremost. For over 250 years Americans have fought all over the world and many good people have died, including some I knew, to insure people are free. The amount of blood and treasure the U.S has given to provide freedom and protection abroad can never be calculated or replaced. Why would we not protect the freedoms here, for our own citizens? This should be a personal, religious, and medical choice for all Americans as to if they want the vaccine or not. Forcing Americans is not American.

Second, the Biden Administration and the BOP all failed to bargain with the National Union, the Council of Prison Locals-33 and any Local union within the Federation, to include Local 148, USP Lewisburg. This is a clear violation of our collective bargaining rights, our collective bargaining agreements, and proves this Administration is not Union friendly at all -- something they campaigned on.

Every Union within the AFL-CIO and AFGE should be furious that their bargaining rights were violated -- one of the most important issues of any Union. To sit back and be silent over this issue, only opens the door and allows them to take away things in the future. The FLRA just ruled yesterday in lockstep with the Administration against an injunction the Council of Prison Locals filed stating "exigent circumstances" -- basically that such a prompt and rapid issue of the executive order was needed to insure the safety of the BOP staff?

Where was this desire and urgency the last 2 years when BOP staff all over the nation worked with little to no infectious disease training/PPE, improper PPE, and with sick inmates being transferred from prison to prison spreading the virus coast to coast? Not to mention for that year there was no vaccine even available, yet there was no concern at all about the staff. Where was the urgency to approve hazardous duty pay to the staff that worked day in and day out around sick inmates for the last 2 years? Something they still have refused to do in either Administration.

To mandate and force staff now, almost 2 years later -- because it is now an emergency -- is a sick joke to the men and women that lived it. These brave men and women continued to come to work, knowing it was not if -- but when they would catch the virus. In a time when many Americans did not work or worked from home, most of the BOP regional and central office staff did; these staff kept the prisons running.

The third part to these protests is the fact that when they start firing staff this December for refusing the vaccine, combined with the staff that are retiring early due to the forced mandate, the BOP will be at least another 10% under staffed. Currently almost all of the 120 BOP prisons operate at roughly 10-40% understaffed. This is due to a decade of hiring freezes, cutbacks, "right sizing," and other failed attempts to stay within the budget. The BOP has made numerous attempts and incentives to hire more staff but the bottom line is they have never met the goal. Firing staff starting this December is just going to make a bad situation worse. Not to mention it is a terrible way to thank them for years of distinguished service in a dangerous environment, right before Christmas.



