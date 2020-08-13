Washington, D.C -- The U.S. Food and Drug administration plays an important role in the race to find a vaccine for COVID-19. The FDA is charged with regulating vaccines.

Vaccines undergo a rigorous review of laboratory and clinical data to ensure they are safe and effective. Vaccines approved for marketing are sometimes required to undergo additional studies after their initial approval. These additional studies are conducted by the FDA to further evaluate the vaccines and to address specific questions about the vaccine's safety, effectiveness, or potential side effects.

Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said they would authorize a vaccine so long as it is safe and at least 50% effective, the agency’s commissioner, while testifying before House Committee on Energy and Commerce in June.