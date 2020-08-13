Washington, D.C -- The U.S. Food and Drug administration plays an important role in the race to find a vaccine for COVID-19. The FDA is charged with regulating vaccines.
How the FDA is helping develop a vaccine for Covid-19
Vaccines undergo a rigorous review of laboratory and clinical data to ensure they are safe and effective. Vaccines approved for marketing are sometimes required to undergo additional studies after their initial approval. These additional studies are conducted by the FDA to further evaluate the vaccines and to address specific questions about the vaccine's safety, effectiveness, or potential side effects.
Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said they would authorize a vaccine so long as it is safe and at least 50% effective, the agency’s commissioner, while testifying before House Committee on Energy and Commerce in June.
There are currently no vaccines available for the prevention of COVID-19, although progress has been made towards the creation of one. Trials have begun for a vaccine by Moderna Inc. The trials will involve 30,000 participants from at least 87 locations, according to ClinicalTrials.gov. Participants will receive a 100 microgram dose of the possible vaccine on day one, and another dose 29 days later; other patients will receive a placebo.
The FDA is helping to expedite clinical trials for vaccines by collaborating with and advising the vaccine developers. The FDA is also supporting product development and scaling up of manufacturing capacity for high priority vaccines for COVID-19.
By ensuring timely development and availability of medical products such as vaccines, antibodies that come from the blood of people who recovered from COVID-19, and drugs to prevent COVID-19, the FDA is working hard to ensure a safe and effective vaccine will be available as soon as possible.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has called the potential vaccine "a huge achievement," during a press briefing in April at the White House. According to Fauci, the time it took from getting the virus’ genetic sequence to a phase-three trial was a record for the United States.
Currently, the soonest a vaccine for COVID-19 is anticipated to be available to the public is late 2021.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Totally Ninja Raccoons' hide-and-seek winners announced
-
Hughesville police are reaching out to the public to help find missing man
-
PA Department of Health adds three more states to its travel advisory list
-
Toddler drowns in Turbotville pool
-
Bail denied for Trout Run man accused of child rape
-
New restaurant in Muncy, Big Foot Subs, now open
-
Snyder County man charged with child pornography
-
The ultimate Pennsylvania spots to watch the Perseid Meteor Showers
-
Coroner releases name of Northumberland County toddler who drowned in pool
-
Hydrocodone, suspected cocaine seized from Jersey Shore woman's home: TVRPD
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.