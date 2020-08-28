Washington, D.C. -- A test for COVID-19 that takes 15 minutes and will cost just $5 has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA). The test would not require a lab and uses similar technology to a pregnancy test.

The test, called BinaxNOW, was developed by the health care company Abbott. The company will also launch an app that can be synced with the tests and provide individuals who test negative with a “digital health pass” to display on their phone. The app will work on iPhone and Android devices.

"We intentionally designed the BinaxNOW test and NAVICA app so we could offer a comprehensive testing solution to help Americans feel more confident about their health and lives," said Robert B. Ford, president and chief executive officer, Abbott in a press release. "BinaxNOW and the NAVICA app give us an affordable, easy-to-use, scalable test, and a complementary digital health tool to help us have a bit more normalcy in our daily lives."

The company said they plan to produce 50 million tests per month by October, in their press release.

The test runs off a nasal swab. The nasal sample is inserted into the BinaxNOW card and a colored line will appear if the test result is positive. The test detects small proteins on the surface of the virus, instead of looking for genetic sequences of the virus itself which is takes longer and is more difficult.

According to the FDA, the test can "be used at point-of-care settings, like a doctor’s office, emergency room or some schools" and "has been authorized for use in patients suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within seven days of symptom onset."

It is hoped that the low-cost and speed of the new test will help make COVID-19 testing more broadly available and ensure individuals who are positive start self-isolating sooner, rather than later.