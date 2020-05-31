WVIA to air ‘Senior Salutes’ for area High School Seniors

PITTSTON, Pa. – Beginning on Monday, June 8, 2020, VIA Public Media will air ‘Senior Salutes’ featuring videos highlighting graduating high school seniors from across WVIA TV’s 22 county viewing area.

The videos, grouped in features from their respective high schools, will air at 4 p.m. on WVIA TV.

Participating schools include: Northwest Area High School, Jersey Shore Area High School, GAR High School, Loyalsock High School, Coughlin High School, Mount Carmel Area High School, Meyers High School, Pittston Area High School, Dallas Area High School, Warrior Run High School, Wyoming Area High School, Millville High School, Wyoming Valley West High School, Cowanesque Valley High School, West Side CTC, Crestwood High School, Shamokin High School, Wyalusing Valley High School, Old Forge High School and more TBA.

For up to date schedule information as well as Senior Salute videos on-demand, please visit wvia.org

“VIA Senior Salutes is a service we are offering all schools in our 22 county coverage area as a way to honor the hard work of their graduating students.” said Kirsten Smith, Grants & Education Officer at VIA Public Media. “With all that has happened in the past few months we want to help make sure these students receive the recognition they deserve.”

"Many seniors have missed proms, award ceremonies, commencement festivities, and graduation parties, so we're proud to celebrate their achievements," said Chris Norton, Senior Vice President of VIA Pubic Media. " VIA is pleased to support the students, families, teachers, and schools

of Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Central Susquehanna Valley."

WVIA-TV can be found on over-the-air antenna on channel 44 and on all major network providers in Northeast Pennsylvania and the Central Susquehanna Valley. WVIA carries PBS Kids programming all day on its second channel 44.2, corresponding educational resources for PBS Kids programming can also be found at wvia.org.

The VIA Senior Salutes program is the latest in a series of initiatives launched by VIA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously announced initiatives include the Learn at Home initiative which featured 6 hours a day of curriculum based educational programming airing weekdays on WVIA TV as well as on-air lessons from area educators, the Look for the Helpers series which highlights the good deeds of those in our region, the virtual Town Hall, Keystone Edition: Corona Crisis, additional news and updates on WVIA Radio, Nightly Storytime with VIA on WVIA’s social channels, opening up the entire WVIA original documentary catalog for free online at wvia.org as well as VIA’s partnership with the 6 other Pennsylvania Public Media stations as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Education on the Learning at Home initiative.