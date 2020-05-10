Harrisburg, PA--While school buildings won’t reopen before the academic year ends, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is bringing wildlife education straight to students’ homes through a remote-learning campaign known as Wildlife on WiFi.

The campaign launched during National Environmental Education Week in late April and will continue through the end of the school year.

Wildlife on WiFi (WoW) provides parents, educators and students with wildlife-focused educational resources during these challenging times. It is comprised of three remote-learning resources:

The Wildlife on WiFi remote learning hub offers dozens of home-based wildlife lessons and activities, nature-themed storybook readings, conservation-science videos, and livestream wildlife webcams. Through the end of Pennsylvania’s academic school year, the hub is updated each week with new activities.

Regular social media-based activities and learning opportunities on the Game Commission’s Facebook page. These include regular “Wildlife Challenges” to engage the online community with fun, educational content.

Live virtual events and guest lessons from Game Commission educators for Pennsylvania school groups.

The Wildlife on WiFi remote learning hub presents lessons, activities, videos, and live wildlife webcams in three themes:

Wildlife Science: You see wildlife on state game lands, in parks, and even your backyard. But have you ever wondered how biologists ensure our state’s wildlife populations thrive? Find out with this collection of lessons and videos.

Discover Backyard Wildlife: You do not have to visit one of Pennsylvania’s state game lands or parks to view wildlife. It can be discovered at your doorstep! Check out this group of lessons for ways to explore wildlife right in your backyard.

Celebrate Pennsylvania Birds: They flock, roost, fly, wade, and waddle! They also are some of our favorite members of the Pennsylvania wildlife family. Celebrate Pennsylvania birds with this collection of lessons and activities.

To check out WoW, go to www.pgc.pa.gov and select “Stay-at-home Learning” under Quick Clicks. To learn more about the WoW remote-learning campaign or inquire about any of the Game Commission’s educational resources, please contact wildlifeonwifi@pa.gov.