Williamsport—White Deer Golf Course might just be setting the example all other businesses will follow as it opened over the weekend.

Restrictions were a plenty as potential golfers had to make all their reservations through the website or White Deer’s app. They also had to arrive at their scheduled time and were encouraged not to gather in groups in the parking lot. Each golfer was limited to their own cart or could walk. Social distancing was encouraged even in groups competing together.