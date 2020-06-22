Throughout the month of June, the Lycoming County United Way is working with partners including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, American Rescue Workers, Sojourner Truth Ministries, and the Wellsboro Food Pantry to raise awareness and try to change that grim statistic by sharing resources and connecting people with help.

According to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, one in ten people in Central Pennsylvania struggle with hunger, including one in six children.

Here are some ways these organizations can provide aid:

The American Rescue Workers Comprehensive Emergency Assistance Program (CEAP) provides financial assistance to over 6,500 individuals and 700 families (in the form of monthly groceries) each year. Due to COVID-19, the CEAP program was utilized by many who have never needed their services before.

Sojourner Truth Ministries is open six days a week to serve lunch to community members in need. Due to COVID-19, Sojourner’s numbers have gone up roughly 40% and most members receiving food are often marginalized, but are still served with dignity and care.

The Wellsboro Area Food Pantry Summer Lunch Box Program provides a supplemental box of lunch items for food pantry clients with school aged children. In regular times, families only receive a box in June, July, and August, but due to COVID-19 the pantry has been providing boxes to families since April.

Supporting the Lycoming County United Way means supporting your community and enabling our organization to continue to fund the critical programs our partners provide. Your investment in the Lycoming County United Way helps insure that people in communities in Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga Counties continue to have these resources available to them.

Questions regarding the Lycoming County United Way can be directed to Melyssa McHale, Resource Development manager at 570-666-4379.

To give to the Lycoming County United Way, visit us at www.lcuw.org and click the DONATE button or text LIVE UNITED to 50155.