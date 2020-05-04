Since COVID-19 measures were put in place, the Columbia-Montour area has seen an increase in drug overdoses. Community and support are key factors for success in battling substance use disorder, and the stay-at-home order created an unintentional risk on an already vulnerable population.

To help fill the void created by social distancing in the recovery community, United in Recovery is hosting multiple virtual events to connect the recovery community and offer mental health support during these unprecedented times.

Olivia Oden, Stigma Reduction and Education Coordinator said, “We at United in Recovery believe in supporting the recovery community whether it is early recovery, long-term recovery, or meeting people where they are in their journey to enter recovery. We have been hosting a variety of events to support the community, including ‘Recovery Resources’ events for individuals seeking help for themselves or a loved one with substance use disorder. We also hosted ‘Canvas and Cocoa,’ a hot chocolate and painting night at The Exchange. While we can no longer host these events in-person, we have adapted to host them virtually.”

Virtual Trivia Tuesdays take place weekly at 7 p.m. and are hosted by Quizmaster Kate from Philadelphia. There are prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners as well as the team with the ‘Best Name.’ One lucky participant, chosen at random, will win a $100 gift card to a local restaurant provided by the Columbia-Montour Visitor’s Bureau.

Every Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. is Coffee & Self Care, a safe space to share thoughts, mindfulness techniques, and learn how to cope with the stress of social distancing. To learn more and sign up for these events, follow the Columbia and Montour County United Way on Facebook (@cmcuw), Instagram (@cmcuw), or Twitter (@unitedway_cmc).

“As a community we may be separated, but that does not mean we need to be isolating from one another. Individuals with substance use disorder are at a greater risk of entering active addiction or at risk of an overdose when not connected to a network of supportive people. Plus, our virtual events are a great way to have fun amidst all this stress! COVID-19 will not stop us from reaching out and connecting with folks.”

United in Recovery will also host Emerging Drug Trends, a digital conference about emerging threats in Pennsylvania. The conference was originally meant to be an all-day event, but has been transformed into a half-day digital conference.

“The United in Recovery coalition felt strongly that a conference focused on emerging drugs trends and how to combat them was important to get out in front of some of the substances law enforcement and other first responders are seeing in the community,” said Adrienne Mael, President/CEO. “Now, more than ever, this conference is appropriate. As COVID-19 has forced us into social distancing, there has been a rise in overdoses nationally. Many of these are poly-substance, meaning multiple substances are found in the toxicology report. Understanding these new emerging drug trends is important for us as we work to eliminate overdoses.”

This digital conference will take place on the Zoom platform and offer three different presentations, starting at 8:30 a.m., each lasting approximately forty-five minutes to an hour with breaks between each session.

The topics covered will be Regional Drug Trends, presented by Laura A. Hendrick, Field Intelligence Manager for the Drug Enforcement Administration, Emerging Threats, presented by Rachel Rock, Program Implementation Specialist from PERU, University of Pittsburgh, and the Risks of Vaping, presented by Michelle G. Nutter, Education/Outreach Program Manager and Civil Rights Outreach Specialist.

The conference will conclude with a Q&A from 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. where a panel of specialist will cover how we, as a community, combat these emerging drug trends as well as answer any questions participants may have from the conference itself.

It is free to register, but guests must sign up in advance in order to receive a Zoom link to the digital conference. For more details and to register, visit cmcuw.org/emerging-drug-trends.

To learn more about United in Recovery’s virtual events and the Emerging Drug Trends Digital Conference, visit cmcuw.org or email UIR@cmcuw.org. Registration is free for all events.