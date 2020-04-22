Williamsport -- In need of educational games and books to keep kids engaged while helping them reach their reading goals this year? Parents and caregivers can turn to the TumbleBooks Library, a free collection of ebooks for children that can be accessed at home through your local library.

Through the James V. Brown Library, kids can access more than 250 animated, talking picture books, Spanish and French books, read-along chapter books, nonfiction books, along with games and puzzles. To access TumbleBooks through JVB, visit the online resources page located here and choose which TumbleBooks format you would like to browse.

There are five formats available: TumbleBooks Library for children age one and in elementary school; TumbleBookCloudJunior for children in grades 3-6; TumbleBookCloud for teenagers; AudioBookCloud for audiobooks; and Math Ebooks for children in grades K-6.

TumbleBooks are storybooks that come to life in an educational and interactive way. TumbleBooks can read a story to a young child, or children can read-along with chapter books, watch videos that support learning, or play along with a collection of puzzles and games that accompany each book.

Any device with an internet connection such as a computer, tablet, or mobile phone is compatible. There are no downloads; books are streamed to the device.

TumbleBooks supports the PA Forward state initiative by providing literacy opportunities for learning and skills for a digital society. By introducing a variety of age-appropriate books, JVB and TumbleBooks aim to instill a love of reading in kids of all ages.