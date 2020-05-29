Williamsport—The Loyalsock Township Recreation Department made it official through its Facebook page it will be holding all Summer Youth Programs and open the Loyalsock Pool for the summer.

The Tennis Youth Program will open on June 15 with limited sign-ups. The Summer Hoops Basketball Program will begin June 22 and the Loyalsock Pool has a tentative opening date set for June 5.

Registration for all Summer Youth Programs and pool pass applications can be found on the township’s website at www.loyalsocktownshipbos.com.

There will be modifications to the programs to stay inline with the CDD and Department of Heath Guidelines.