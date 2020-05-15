On Monday, Camp Susque Director Peter Swift sent out a heartfelt and painful video message informing campers, staff and alumni that the camp’s summer youth programs are canceled due to COVID-19.

It was a decision about a month in the making, according to Swift, but no less difficult to send out to eager youth and parents who already have spent months watching their favorite spring and summer activities fade away.

https://www.northcentralpa.com/life/covid-19_updates/susquehanna-council-cancels-resident-camp-programs-at-kamp-karoondinha/article_18e367ae-9472-11ea-b7dc-ab3841925e3d.html

“Campers really look forward to their time at camp,” Swift said. “It’s kind of heartbreaking that so many of these kids have lost so much this year.”

Just north of Trout Run, the non-denominational Christian youth camp holds over six weeks of youth camps each summer, with three weeks for boys, three weeks for girls and about a half week for ages 6 to 8.

Susque’s decision comes ahead of social distancing guidelines that are expected to be released by the American Camp Association on May 15...

Read the whole story on On the PULSE