After spending several months at home and away from normal activities, many people are "over" the COVID-19 restrictions and precautions and are ready to get back to normal.

While businesses and communities continue to reopen, it's important to stay vigilant with measures like masking, social distancing and hand washing that can slow the spread of the virus and prevent outbreaks, according to Dr. Brooke Pellegrino, psychologist at Geisinger Scenery Park in State College.

Pellegrino has noticed that people are becoming lax with COVID-19 precautionary measures, especially young people. “A lot of people haven’t taken it seriously and think they’re not going to get it,” Pellegrino said.

Pellegrino feels many suffer from what she calls “COVID burnout.” After being isolated for a long time, people may decide that they are tired of isolation and want to resume all normal activities. Mental health is a concern, too. “When you’re isolated, it can lead to more depression.”

One of the most important things people can do to maintain their mental health throughout the pandemic is to practice self-care. “Even if you don’t have anywhere to go, it’s still important to get up, shower, and get dressed. That can help a lot.”

To cope with COVID burnout she suggests people engage in activities they enjoy, as long as they do it safely. “I think really engaging in pleasurable activities, social activities, and activities of accomplishment help.”

Pleasurable activities can include any hobbies or outdoors experiences that people enjoy. The outdoors is a particularly good place to be able to do activities in a socially distant manner, she said. Taking walks is ideal.

Activities of accomplishment could also be outdoors. Gardening is a good outdoor activity that people can get a sense of accomplishment from, Pellegrino said.

The social activities aspect can be hard, especially in the summer when people want to have family gatherings and cookouts. Pellegrino says many of these activities can still be done in a responsible way. “You can have small social gatherings outside as long as people socially distance and wear masks.”

“You can also do Zoom gatherings,” Pellegrino said. “Many people have been having social gatherings using Zoom.”

What about family vacations? Pellegrino says there are some safer ways to take a trip. “I definitely think there’s a place for some potential travel, if it’s just you and your family driving somewhere and staying in an Airbnb.”

She suggests staying in a condo or vacation home rather than a hotel, since hotels have common areas that could make social distancing difficult. “It’s riskier flying or staying in a hotel,” Pellegrino said. “You’re coming into contact with more people.”

“I know people are finding it hard to make these decisions. Maybe they can go somewhere more secluded or somewhere closer to home,” Pellegrino said.

Wearing masks is still important to preventing the spread of COVID-19, though Pellegrino has recently observed fewer people wearing them in public.

“I think some of it’s based on information that’s out there. Some people think you’re not supposed to wear a mask because of CO2.” Pellegrino referred to the theory that wearing a mask reduces one’s intake of oxygen, forcing them to breathe in their own carbon dioxide. However, oxygen levels dropping has not been proven to be true.

“I encourage people not to listen to the false information out there. They should base decisions on what healthcare providers are saying."

Pellegrino pointed out that a second wave of coronavirus is expected in the fall. This is why it’s so important to continue the preventative measures through the summer. “Geisinger as a whole, we’re definitely trying to be aware of and planning for a potential second wave in the fall.”