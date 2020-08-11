Sunbury, Pa. -- Many students will need to access online learning environments throughout the upcoming school year, and to help, Service Electric Cablevision (SECV) will again offer 90 free days of internet service to students and educators who do not already subscribe to SECV, as well as a free cable modem rental for the duration of the free service.

The offer only applies to those who are not currently subscribed to SECV internet service. Students and educators who participated in the free spring offer are welcome to participate again in the fall. Newly participating students' families must provide written proof of their child's current enrollment within SECV's service area; new educators must provide proof of current employment and residency within the service area.

SECV's service area includes Bloomsburg, Danville, Elysburg, Lewisburg, Milton, Mt. Carmel, Northumberland, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Sunbury, Watsontown, and surrounding areas.

For the safety of SECV employees, educators and students' families are required to install the rental modem themselves with the assistance of a technician outside of their residence.

For more information or to enroll in this offer, please call SECV at (811) 955-7328.