New testing sites up and running as state eases its way back to normal

During Monday's press conference with the media Department of Health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced there would be additional testing facilities going up in the state.
The new testing site will be located at:
- 128 N. Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg
- 7719 Main Street, Fogelsville
- 110 Main Street, Hellertown
- 1856 N. Broad Street, Lansdale
- 2401 E. Venango Street, Philadelphia
- 9773 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia
- 6731 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia
- 762 Chester Pike, Prospect Park
- 524 North 6th Street, Reading