The Pocono Raceway staff is currently working from home as they are observing Governor Wolf’s stay-at-home order that will last through to June 4th.

Despite the orders, the Pocono Raceway has no plans to delay or postpone the NASCAR Doubleheader Week of events planned for June 25-28.

“If our 2020 events were to change or be updated, it would come at the direction of NASCAR and our state officials,” the Speedway announced through a release on its official website. “If needed, any changes to our events or ticket policies would be announced on our website and official social media channels, as well as directly communicated to our ticket account holders.”

NASCAR has engaged fans with esports races that featuring current Sprint Car drivers, but, as the pandemic continues to keep people in their homes, the demand for actual racing has hit a high.

“We are excited to see NASCAR racing return with events scheduled at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway from May 17-27, including the 60th consecutive Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend,” the release continued. “We also encourage you to visit our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. We are sharing weekly activities for kids, information about how to get involved in the #Air5Challenge and other fun, family-friendly interactive content.”

To learn more about the #Air5Challenge and the Pocono Mountains United Way ‘Monroe County Crisis Response Fund, CLICK HERE.