Lycoming County – Lycoming County Resource Management Services will be slowly reopening recycling drop off sites throughout the County.

Please know that inbound recyclables are not processed until after three days after collection. Therefore, it is a slow process to reopen all sites. The following sites will be reopened to the public starting May 13, 2020.

If you or anyone in your household has COVID19, please throw away your recyclables.

In addition, Lycoming County is still in the “yellow” for reopening, we ask everyone to continue to wear their masks while accessing the sites.

If you do not wish to visit the drop off sites, please know single stream recycling is available in Lycoming County. Reach out to your waste hauler for details.

Recycling drop off sites will reopen Wednesday, May 13, at City of Williamsport, Hughesville Borough, Jersey Shore Borough, Loyalsock Township, and South Williamsport Borough.

Please be aware that collection procedures have changed. To better accommodate the inbound recyclables and help with its transportation, more materials will be combined:

1. FIBER/PAPERS which are magazines, newspapers, chipboard, office paper junk mail, and cardboard that has been broken down are all acceptable into one container.

2. PLASTICS BOTTLES 1&2/METAL CANS which are plastic bottles/jars #1&2 only, tin/steel cans, and aluminum cans are all acceptable into one container.

3. GLASS BOTTLES/JARS are still acceptable and are still separated by color (clear/brown/green).

PLASTIC BAGS ARE NOT ACCEPTABLE IN THE RECYCLING CONTAINERS, PLEASE EMPTY ANY BAGGED MATERIAL AND TAKE THE BAGS BACK HOME WITH YOU (only exception is for shredded office paper, please put your shredded office paper in a clear bag).

Thank you for your recycling participation. We will release updates as new sites begin to open.