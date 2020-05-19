In response to the COVID- 19 health emergency, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) began accepting applications for its Recovery Crisis Program Monday.

The program is scheduled to run through August 31, 2020, or until funds are exhausted — whichever comes first.

This program includes two components that will aid Pennsylvania residents who may need assistance with their heating costs due to the pandemic.

Crisis Applications — The 2019-2020 Crisis maximum benefit has been increased to $800. Any LIHEAP Crisis-eligible household, including those that met the previous maximum of $600, would be eligible for a Crisis grant under this program. You can find information about how to submit an application below.



Supplemental Benefits — Many households who received a LIHEAP Crisis payment during the regular LIHEAP season will receive a one-time issuance of $100. This payment will be sent to the vendor that received their most recent LIHEAP payment. Households who receive this issuance will be notified by mail. This $100 issuance will count towards the new maximum Crisis benefit amount for the household. This benefit will be issued automatically and no application is needed.

What are the Crisis Program eligibility requirements?

To be eligible for the Crisis Program, a household must:

Be responsible for paying their primary or secondary heating source.

Have a total household income at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG)



Household Size Income Limit 1 $18,735 2 $25,365 3 $31,995 4 $38,625 5 $45,255 6 $51,885 7 $58,515 8 $65,145 9 $71,775 10 $78,40

Be in jeopardy of having their heating utility service terminated, be without heating utility service or heating fuel, or be within 15 days of being without heating fuel.

Under normal circumstances, a shut-off letter is needed to confirm a crisis for electric or natural gas providers. H owever, due to the extended moratorium, the Department of Human Services (DHS) will accept a past due balance if the amount would result in a shut-off notice were the moratorium not in effect.



DHS will also issue Crisis to cover past-due deliverable fuel bills if the deliverable fuel company will not complete a new delivery due to the past-due balance.

The Crisis funds available to the household must be able to remedy the crisis situation.

How do I apply?

DHS will be accepting LIHEAP applications through the COMPASS website or by paper application. You may call 1-877-395-8930 to request a paper application be mailed to you. Paper applications can be mailed to the County Assistance Office (CAO) in your county.

If you received LIHEAP Cash or Crisis during the regular 2019-2020 season (October 2019-April 2020) and have not moved or had a change in household members, you can request Recovery Crisis by calling 1- 877-395-8930. You do not have to go to the CAO in person to request benefits.

Some participating vendors may reach out to households who received LIHEAP during the regular 2019-2020 season to obtain permission to request these funds on your behalf.

How does the program work?

Once DHS receives your Crisis application, eligibility will be reviewed. If you are eligible, a one-time payment will be sent to the vendor with whom you have a crisis. You will receive notice of the payment by mail, once eligibility has been determined.