Williamsport -- While the library is closed and group story times are not in session, kids and parents may be at a loss for activities. To help, James V. Brown Library's Youth Services Librarian, Nina White, suggests using the Ready Rosie program for early learning.

Ready Rosie is a free online program for residents of Lycoming County with a plethora of activities and videos available to help families make learning easy and fun. The program is locally funded by the Lycoming County Commissioners.

To sign up for Ready Rosie, register online here or download the free app from the App Store or Google Play. This online resource also can be found on the “Youth” section of the James V. Brown Library’s website.