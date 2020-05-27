Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce meets to discuss move into ‘green phase’ Friday

Selinsgrove, Pa. — The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce held a virtual meeting Tuesday morning to discuss Friday’s upcoming movement into the “green phase.”

President and CEO Bob Garrett was the moderator for the panel that included Director of the Bucknell Small Business Development Center Steve Stumbris, President and CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Joanne Troutman, and Chair of the Snyder County Commissioners Joe Kantz.

All discussed the move to “green” and each touched on different topics and how they would affect people in Snyder and Union Counties.

Troutman discussed the steps the United Way has taken to keep residents of Union and Snyder County safe. Childcare was a big topic for Troutman, who stressed it will be one of the United Way’s top priorities as the counties prepared to move into the “green phase.”

“Any child over the age of two is being asked to mask,” Troutman said. “Their primary focus at the childcare centers has been bringing back the children of essential workers first and their own workers first. Those of us that have the ability to do telecommunicating, those children will remain at home for the time being.”

Guidelines will be in play for kids, but Troutman, who praised the childcare centers for their commitment to keeping kids and employees safe, also reminded everyone it will still be difficult. Kids are naturally close in school and at childcare centers.

“At the end of the day these are kids,” Troutman said. “Everybody is trying to be as vigilant as possible. We are in the process of collecting information from each childcare facility locally about who is opening and when.”

Stumbris talked about the challenges local businesses would face as the counties moved into the “green phase”.

“We work with existing business owners in six counties throughout Pennsylvania,” Stumbris said. “Over the past couple months, we have been working with business owners as they navigate the funding opportunities through the CARES act. Namely, the paycheck protection program and the complimentary economic disaster relief program.”

Stumbris has helped countless businesses throughout the state as employers have struggled through the shutdown. Small businesses, some of which have been shut down for more than two months, have been hit particularly hard. Most owners are ready to reopen and get back to business.

“If it entails meeting with a restaurant or a retail shop and explaining what 50 percent capacity actually means for your business, we’ll meet with them,” Stumbris said. “Again, in the near future we have remote collaboration tools to work with them to reopen and recover.”

Kantz talked about how difficult this time has been for everyone but thanked his staff for their hard work throughout the crisis.

“We are so proud of our employees in Snyder County,” Kantz said. “I’ve heard horror stories from commissioners all across the state and we are so fortunate to have people that have wanted to come to work, do their jobs and do their best social-distancing and take all the guidelines to heart.”

Snyder County will be one of the southern-most counties to move into the “green phase.” The county has checked all the boxes as it prepares for the transition.

The Commissioners said Gov Wolf would be sending out a guide with all the recommendations for counties in the “green phase.” Snyder and Union will continue to practice social distancing as counties around the state look on for both to set the example of a return to normal.