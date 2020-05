District 4 cancels 2020 North vs. South All-star Football game scheduled for June

District 4 made the announcement today through its Facebook page and Twitter that the District 4 North vs. South Football game scheduled for June would be cancelled this year.

It wasn't much of a surprise as sports has become one of the last activities to resume as counties ease their way into "yellow" and beyond. District 4, with the help of Ed Weaver, did release the projected rosters for the teams.

Projected 2020 North Roster

Athens - Dylan Comstock, Damian Hudson, Keegan Rude

Bucktail - Liam Dwyer

Canton - Uriah Bailie, Garrett Storch, Carson Stiner, Keegen Nelson

Cowanesque Valley - Kole Hurler, Seth Huyler, Owen Fitzwater

Jersey Shore - Tanner Lorson, Stanton Westin, Anthony Shaffer, Dawson Sechrist, Brett Guthrie, Ryan Kershner

Loyalsock - Malaki Parlante, Aiden Gair, Rees Watkins, Dane Armson, Simone Mileto, Nolin Damiano

Montoursville - Will Carson, Travis Johnson, Jacob Stoner, Hunter Shearer, Jacob Reeder, Ryan Keen, Ian Plankenhorn, Jaxon Dalena

Montgomery - Steven Prince, Alex Hans, Kade Showers

Muncy - Christian Good, Dakota Haueisen, Cael Hembury

Sayre - Zach Watkins, Corbin Brown, Isaiah Firestine, Ethan Miller, Pat Casterline

South Williamsport - Luke Winner, Dakota Hill, Austin Nash, Kyle Whipple, Ethan Fields, Caleb Nelson

Towanda - Tanner Kunkle, Lacin Terry, Blake Templeton

Wellsboro - Aidan Hauser, Silas Wagaman, Logan Henry, Alex Burrell, Keegan Clemens, Tyler Hancock

Williamsport - Brock Moyer, Drake Mankey, Ian Welshans, Edward Jefferson, Jonathan Cramer, Ethan Williamson

Wyalusing - Jackson Chilson, Shane Fuhrey

Projected 2020 South Roster

Central Columbia - Jacob Reifer, Zander Bradley, Josh Cohen, Cole Heintzelman, Riley O'Neil

CMVT - Owen Reichner, Caleb Dawson, Mekhi Mundrick

Hughesville - Ethan Snyder

Line Mountain - Dillon Bohner, Cody Ebersole, Kelly Reed, Colton Smith

Midd-West - Reid Dunkleberger, Carter Sauer, Gabe Regester

Mifflinburg - Mason Breed, Rylee Stahl, Gary DeGroat Jr.

Milton - Owen Kesister, Brent Mitch

Mount Carmel - Logan Wills, Nick Troutman, Jack Chapman, Shane Weidner, Tommy Reisinger, Mike Makowski, Collin Herb, Noah Berkoski, Brad Shurock, Dylan Pupo, Joey Bendas

Selinsgrove - Trey Baney, Wyatt Metzger, Nick Sheaffer, Miciah Showers, Josh Nylund, Christian Kantz

Shikellamy - Billy Nace, Derek Reitz, Joel Derr, Ryan Castillo, Nathan Minnier

Southern Columbia - Jacob Herr, Ian Huntington, Cade Linn, Ty Roadarmel

Warrior Run - Remington Corderman, Riley Daubert, Kenny Newman, Ahmahd Keyes, Jack Welliver, Denver Beachel, Pete Reasner