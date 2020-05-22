As Evangelical Community Hospital continues to serve Snyder and Montour counties that will open by Governor Wolf’s green phase on May 29, 2020, it is important to remember that positive cases of COVID-19 are still being diagnosed daily.

“We are supportive of the phased reopening of the state and the economic benefits that will follow,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO. “But as a Hospital, our driving force is caring for the medical needs of the community. The virus is still active in this area. Safety measures will remain in place at the Hospital to ensure we are able to care for both our COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.”

Evangelical and its primary and specialty practices continue to screen patients before entering, require mandatory masking when inside, control social distance in common areas, and restrict visitation.

Community members can assist in preventing a resurgence of the virus in the area by frequently and thoroughly washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings of large groups of people, wearing a mask in public, and regularly cleaning and disinfecting commonly used items and areas.

“We are hopeful that by encouraging continued proper infection control methods by individuals and those businesses that are reopening, we as a community can prevent a spike in future cases of the virus.”