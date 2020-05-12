Baltimore--While inspecting international express delivery parcels Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Harrisburg, Pa., seized a shipment of 1,200 Linhua Qingwen capsules that arrived from Hong Kong.
Linhua Qingwen capsules are being used to treat some COVID-19 patients, but their effectiveness is unknown and they remain an unapproved medicine for use in the United States. The parcel was destined to an address in Union County, Pa.
Since March 23, CBP officers at the Area Ports of Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, and the Ports of Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, in consultation with U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspectors, completed 18 seizures that collectively included: