Clinton County's coronavirus curve isn't flattening - it's getting steeper.

The picturesque county's coronavirus cases are doubling at the fastest rate in the state, New York Times Pennsylvania Coronavirus Map data show.

What is a doubling rate and why does it matter?

"The doubling rate is important because it gives us a sense for how rapidly the virus is spreading. The key principal behind flattening the curve is to decrease the doubling rate of the infections," Dr. Caleb Alexander, Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told NorthcentralPA.com.

"Areas that have high doubling rates are ones that are, or should be, the target of sustained public health outreach and intervention," Alexander said.

At 44 people per square mile, Clinton County is among Pennsylvania's most sparsely populated counties - yet cases there are doubling every 5.5 days, the Times' data shows.

The doubling time for Clinton County was calculated for the past week of cases using numbers from state and local health agencies and hospitals.

A variety of factors could be influencing Clinton County's doubling rate.

"The doubling rate is affected by the amount of social distancing taking place within a county, as well as other population-level interventions, the degree to which there is hand washing, use of face masks, those types of approaches," Alexander said.

Clinton County's doubling rate also could be influenced by the deployment of additional testing in the area, Alexander said.

Only about 0.56% of Clinton County's population have been evaluated for coronavirus, according to state Department of Health data from April 27 and U.S. Census Bureau data.

Another possible reason for Clinton County's steeper growth rate could simply be that the virus hit the area later than the rest of the state, he said. Disease trends over time will reveal more information.

"It's helpful to examine the measure over time. Like blood pressure or pulse, you get more information from more observation," Dr. Alexander said.

Looking at the doubling rate over a 14-day period, for example, will show a clearer picture of how the virus is behaving in an area.

"I think here it's important to emphasize while the doubling rate is noteworthy, it's not the only measure of importance in understanding how the pandemic is affecting a particular community," Alexander explained.

At 29 positive cases, Clinton County's case count is still low.

"These are small numbers. They're important, they're not to be dismissed, but they're relatively small numbers," Alexander said.

