Strawberry season is upon us. Here's how the Green Barn Berry Farm in Muncy has adapted their operations to help keep people safe during the pandemic.

"Because we're family owned and operated, we want everyone to feel like family when they're here. It's really hard when you need to social distance," co-owner Robyn Schreiber said. "You can't shake hands and you can't give hugs, you can't even let people eat in the field."

The Green Barn Berry farm is a third generation pick-your-own farm in Muncy, Pa. Schrieber's grandparents Ralph and Edna Styer purchased the farm in 1954. Her parents Ralph Styer Jr. and Catherine continued the tradition, along with her uncle Carl.

"There's been berries grown here for decades," Schrieber said.

One of the biggest changes that visitors to the berry patch might notice is the installation of hand-washing stations.

"The first line of defense is washing your hands before people enter the field. A lot of people are already carrying hand sanitizer but it's important to make sure before you enter the field that your hands are clean," Schreiber said.

Farm staff guide visitors to specific rows, showing them the best places to pick while still maintaining social distancing.

Masks are optional. Visitors to the farm are not required to wear masks because it's possible to socially distance in the open air.

"Luckily we have that luxury to be outside. We felt that if our customers were comfortable wearing them, they were more than welcome, but we were not going to require folks to wear them," Schreiber said.

Another reason for the farm's mask-optional policy is concern about the summer heat's effect on vulnerable visitors.

"A lot of the folks that come here are not young. They're bending over. That changes your air flow. You need to get fresh air to cool your body down. I was worried to think what might happen," Schreiber explained.

To avoid people congregating, the farm removed all tables and seating. But children are still welcome to take a picture inside the giant strawberry.

This year, the farm's check-out counter was moved from a small stone house to an open-air barn. Plexiglass was installed between the cashiers and customers.

"Plexiglass is a big change. I'm not used to looking through plexiglass at people," Schreiber said.

The berry farm created a senior citizens' hour on Monday mornings from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. During that time, picking is restricted to people aged 55 and older.

Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Strawberries will be in season for the next three weeks, until the third or fourth week June. When strawberries stop, red and black raspberries will come into season at the end of June. Blueberries are in season the whole month of July.

"If mother nature cooperates, I'm anticipating it to be a good season," Schreiber said.