AccuWeather Global Weather Center — Global weather and digital media leader AccuWeather has launched AccuWeather School, a new virtual educational series in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing upon its expert meteorologists to teach science lessons remotely while students, parents, teachers and others are sheltering at home.

The content is developed and produced in concert with the 24/7 national AccuWeather Network channel and is available across many digital AccuWeather platforms.

AccuWeather School features daily lessons on AccuWeather.com and other social channels, designed to engage students whose regular academic settings have shifted to remote learning to lessen the impact of the Coronavirus spread.

The online resource combines reading materials along with compelling visual experiments and hands-on learning activities and craft projects for an engaging, well-rounded, and fun educational experience.

Students, parents, teachers, and curious adults can log onto the AccuWeather School page at AccuWeather.com/school, where they will find various weather-related and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) lessons that are updated daily.

In addition, at-home broadcasters and personalities will be adding their own updates and tips linking to daily lesson plans during the 2 p.m. hour EDT on the AccuWeather Network, Monday through Friday. The channel is available to DIRECTV, Verizon Fios, and Frontier subscribers.

The menu of lesson options broadly ranges from “how to calm your pet during a storm” to experiments on “how to create your own tornado,” with accompanying video instruction.

The combination of weather information, safety learning and practical scientific knowledge sharing brings strong educational insights, on an accessible level, to users of all ages. The lessons have been designed and developed by AccuWeather expert meteorologists using easily accessible materials that can be found around the house.

“At AccuWeather we are passionate about weather, safety, science and learning,” said AccuWeather President Steven R. Smith, who is also a meteorologist. “As parents, students and teachers adapt to this new distance learning environment, our meteorologists, many of them parents themselves, saw an opportunity to take time out of their day to contribute meaningful lessons about weather-related topics, presented by our own in-house STEM experts. You are never too old to learn, so while we are all sheltering at home, this content offers insightful, stimulating topics for the curious adult as well as students.”

Active participation is welcomed, with some lessons even encouraging users to engage with AccuWeather’s Facebook and Twitter pages using the #AccuWeatherSchool hashtag.

Lessons are also designed to simulate a school day, with an opening bell, break time activities and even virtual field trips. Lessons typically take 5-15 minutes to read through, with one-minute-long instructional videos, rounded out with follow up “homework” activities further bringing those lessons to life.