It might seem like the darkest holiday season yet: major events such as Mifflinburg Christinkindl Market, Dickens Christmas in Wellsboro, and Victorian Christmas in Williamsport have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

But, there is a light - Christmas lights, that is, starting with a new event at Knoebels Amusement Resort. Joy Through the Grove is a drive through Christmas light display at the park that begins on Nov. 27 and runs through Jan. 3, 2021. The light display will begin near the Impulse roller coaster and will travel through the park's main boulevard into the campground. The display will contain more than 15 miles of string lights and more than 400 light up pieces.

Of course, the tradition of Christmas lights on Candy Cane Lane on Summer Street in Duboistown will continue as well. The lights display will begin at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will run every evening through New Year's Day.

Here are some other holiday events scheduled in northcentral Pennsylvania:

Sip N Shop on Small Business Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at Nomad Distilling Co., 5451 State Route 654, Williamsport, Pa. 17701. An assortment of local vendors will be at this indoor/outdoor event. Cocktails, soup and sandwiches will be available. Also will be a smores and hot cocoa station. Complete list of vendors at Facebook event page: Sip N Shop 2020 | Facebook

Christmas Light Show at Crossroads Nazarene Church, 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 2 through 31 at the church at 71 Nazarene Lane, Milton, Pa. 17847. The event will be a musically synchronized light show that attendees can enjoy from their vehicles.

Sunbury Late Night Shoppers, 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 at downtown Sunbury, hosted by Sunbury Revitalization, Inc. There will be raffle prizes. Additional information at https://sunburyrevitalization.org/events-programs/late-night-shoppers/

Holiday Tree Lighting at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg. Downtown Lewisburg will host a holiday tree lighting event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 at Hufnagle Park, just off Market Street between S. 6th and S. 5th streets.

Coming Home for Christmas - tree lighting and Santa in downtown Bloomsburg. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Downtown Bloomsburg, Inc. hosts this event that will include late night shopping, a Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble storefront performance and more. The event is primarily outdoors to promote social distancing. Outside spaces and storefronts with outside speakers will be used for musicians and entertainers to celebrate the tree lighting. Additional information at www.downtownbloomsburg.org.

Breakfast with Santa, hosted by Williamsport Branch YMCA, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday Dec. 5 at 641 Walnut St., Williamsport, Pa. 17701. Pre-registration is required. Must be seated with immediate family due to COVID-19 restrictions and masks must be worn except while eating. Additional information at www.rvrymca.org or (570) 323-7134.

14th Annual Skip Hunsinger Christmas Spectacular Drive-thru, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5 at Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, Pa. 17701.

Holiday Market at Lewisburg Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at 600 Fairground Road, Lewisburg, Pa. 17837. Locally made gifts will be sold, holiday decor, produce, wreaths, wooden gifts, farmhouse furniture, food. Live music will also be part of the event, including strolling carolers.

Holiday Arts and Crafts Market at The Cellars at Brookpark Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at 50 Brookpark Circle, Lewisburg, Pa. 17837. Event will feature more than 20 local artists. Full vendor list on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/839538193464823

Loyalsock Holiday Parade, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. The parade will begin at Loyalsock Township Middle School, turn left onto Loyalsock Drive, right onto Richard Avenue, left onto Lincoln Drive, right onto Westminster Drive, right onto Sheridan Street, right onto Northway Road, and end up back at the middle school. Event hosted by Loyalsock Township Recreation Department and Loyalsock Township Fire Company.

Deck the Mall! Holiday vendor event at Lycoming Mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Various vendors and crafters will be at the event.

15th Annual Sally Short's Holiday in the Park Event, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at James Short Park, 2131 Northway Road, Williamsport, Pa. 17701. The event involves the illumination of James Short Park for the holiday season. Santa Claus and holiday friends will be there. Refreshments will be available for purchase with all proceeds benefitting next year's event.

Candlelight Christmas Sing, hosted by Backhouse Cafe Coffee & Tea, 6 to 8 p.m. at Ways Garden, W. Fourth and Maynard streets, Williamsport, Pa. 17701. The $5 event ticket includes a complimentary cup of Backhouse Cafe's signature cocoa, a cookie and a candle for the event. Proceeds will benefit Dwell Orphan Care. Tickets can be purchased at the cafe at 901 W. Fourth St. Additional information at backhousecafe.com.

1st Annual Williamsport Running of the Krampus, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 starting at the Green on W. Fourth Street in downtown Williamsport. Parade will walk five blocks through downtown and end at Enchanted Christmasland.

Tours of Goodhart's Inn on Central will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5; 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 6; 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12; and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 13. The bed and breakfast is located at 49 Central Ave., Wellsboro, Pa. 16901. During the open house events, owners Jeff and Laura Goodhart will dress in Victorian attire. Christmas music will be playing on a Victrola and Shiny Brite ornaments will be on display. The Goodharts have decorated six live evergreen trees ranging from 7- to 9-feet tall. Light refreshments will be served and guests will receive an engraved ornament. Guests are asked to wear masks and social distance. Additional information at goodhartsinn.com.

Holiday Festival at Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at 213 N. Main St., Muncy, Pa. 17756. Event will include holiday photo sessions with photographer Rachel Fox and local holiday vendors set up for outdoor shopping. Additional information at www.basilwoodfired.com.

Christmas Bazaare, 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 to 12, Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., Mifflinburg, Pa. 17844. Bazaare will be an outdoor market. Will include food and a Christmas light show.

Christmas in Mifflinburg, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 to 12 at Elias Center for the Performing Arts, 212 S. Fifth St., Mifflinburg, Pa. 17844. Event will include food and craft vendors.

Christkindl Market of Mifflinburg will virtual this year. A list of vendors and information is available on their Facebook page: Christkindl Market of Mifflinburg | Facebook There also will be a Mifflinburg Christkindl Market Inc. at 508 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa. The shop will be open for three weekends beginning Nov. 27 and will sell imported German gifts typically offered at Christkindl market, including nutcrackers, candle pyramids, smokers, ornaments shaved trees, candle arches, Moravian stars and Christmas cards. Additional information at oldchristkindl.com or Christkindl Market of Mifflinburg Facebook page.