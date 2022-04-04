Columbia County, Pa — Each year, the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau holds a photo contest to produce a 550-piece puzzle featuring one of the area’s covered bridges.

Limited-edition puzzles have been produced the past eleven years and have featured the East & West Paden bridges the Knoebels Bridge, Keefer Mills Bridge, Esther Furnace Bridge, Stillwater Bridge, Josiah Hess Bridge, Rupert Bridge, Kramer Bridge, a special Twin Bridges 10th Anniversary Puzzle, and most recently, the Wanich Bridge.

The 2022 edition of the puzzle will be released for sale this fall, and will be based on the winner of this year’s photo contest.

This year’s Covered Bridge Photo Contest will be open for submissions from April 1– May 31.

Here’s how to enter:

• Email photos to skiefer@cmvb.com within the dates above. Entries must include: Photographer’s name and name of bridge in the photo’s title (Example: RupertBridge_Joe Smith_2022.jpg)

• Or post your photo on Instagram using #CMVBPuzzle2022. If selected as a finalist, you will be contacted for a high-quality version of your Instagram submission.

Entry to the contest is free. All photos must be of bridges located within Columbia or Montour County. By submitting, you are giving the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau permission to use your photo as their 2022 puzzle and in future marketing efforts for the contest and for the counties.

All photos must be high-resolution (at least 1500 pixels on the shortest side), and a maximum of four photos per person will be accepted. Photos may be from any season and do not necessarily have to have been taken in 2022.

The top overall photo will be selected by the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau to be featured as the 2022 Covered Bridge Puzzle.

The winning photographer will have their name and a short biography published on the puzzle box. The winner will also receive a free puzzle and will be announced to local press outlets.

Map of bridges



