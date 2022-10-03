Bloomsburg, Pa. — One of the largest craft festivals on the East Coast is headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds this week.

The 40th annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival will be held Oct. 6-9 and will feature nearly 40 food stands and more than 300 craft vendors, including handmade crafts, pottery, paintings, and decor.

Wine tastings will be offered in the former Farm Museum building and Hazard Distillery (located on Tenth Street) and Jackazz Distilling (Eighth Street) will also be offering tastings and drinks to go.

Limited edition covered bridge puzzles and commemorative covered bridge ornaments will be on sale at the Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau booth near the Gate 3 entrance.

This year's festival will also feature a weekend petting zoo. The Bloomburg Fair Farm Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Festival food vendors

Acornely's Chicken Cheeseteaks

Amish Donuts

Aten's Iced Tea and Jerky

Bason Coffee

Bassets Catering

Benton Cider Mill

Bissinger's Concessions

Catawissa Bottling

Crabby Larry's Seafood

Denny and Pearl's Pizza

Down Home Pudding

Folk's Fried Vegetables

Fought's Concessions

G&M Concessions

Gordy's Burgers

Gordy's Cheesesteaks

Hinton Concessions

Incredible Popcorn

Jackie's French Fries

John the Greek

Karschner's Concessions

Klinger's Fresh Fruit

Loch's Maple

Lunger's Pork Pit

RS Concessions

Schaeffer Concessions

Scott and Glenda's Homemade Ice Cream

Shuman's Roasted Sweet Corn

Steph's Subs

T&L Pierogies

Two Dippy Sisters

Vance's Apple Dumplings

Yogi's

New this year is a special fine arts section of vendors who will be offering a series of live demonstrations of their craft throughout the festival weekend. The fine arts section will be located off Avenue A, in and around the historic barn. The list of demonstrations and activities is listed below:

Thursday:

11 a.m.: Christine Luschas, egg scratching (egg blowing for kids)

12 p.m.: Wanda Summers, basket weaving

1 p.m. Reagan Bitler, gourd art (kids can practice making mini gourd ornaments)

2 p.m.: Toby Bouder, wood turning

3 p.m.: Mario Meneses, pottery (hands-on participation)

4 p.m.: John Warren, fireplace brooms

Friday

11a.m.: Liam McCay, spurtles

12 p.m.: Peter Grimord, wildlife demonstration

1 p.m.: Reagan Bitler, gourd art (kids can practice making mini gourd ornaments)

2 p.m.: Toby Bouder, wood turning

3 p.m.: Mario Meneses, pottery (hands-on participation)

4 p.m.: John Warren, fireplace brooms

Saturday

11 a.m. Christine Luschas, egg scratching, (egg blowing for kids)

12 p.m.: Joan Grimord, children's illustration (coloring sheets for kids)

1 p.m. Reagan Bitler, gourd art (kids can practice making mini gourd ornaments)

2 p.m.: Toby Bouder, wood turning

3 p.m.: Mario Meneses, pottery (hands-on participation)

4 p.m.: John Warren, fireplace brooms

Sunday

11 a.m.: Christine Luschas, egg scratching, (egg blowing for kids)

12 p.m.: Peter Grimord, wildlife demonstration

1 p.m.: Wanda Summers, basket weaving

2 p.m.: Liam McCay, spurtles

Parking will be in main parking lot of the Fairgrounds. Attendees will be able to access the main parking lot by entering the fairgrounds from the Main Entrance off Route 11 via Fort McClure Boulevard (Gate 3), or from the town-side parking lot entrance off 5th Street (Gate 6). Both will allow access into the main parking lot.

Regular tram service will run from the parking areas to the festival gate entrance.

The festival, which typically draws around 150,000 visitors, runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event offers free parking and free admission.

