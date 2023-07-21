sara drummond daisy award

DAISY winner Sara Drummond, RN, Intensive Care Unit, UPMC Cole, is pictured with Melissa Estep, RN, director, Medical Surgery & Intensive Care Unit, UPMC Cole, and Emily Bunnell, RN, director, Nursing, UPMC Cole.

 UPMC in North Central Pa.

Coudersport, Pa. — An area nurse has stood out for her care and compassion, according to the nurse-in-training who nominated Sara Drummond, RN, for a DAISY award. 

DAISY Awards recognize nurses who make great differences in the care of patients, families, and coworkers by displaying tremendous care and compassion. 

Drummond is a nurse with the Intensive Care Unit at UPMC Cole. Her patient shared the following message in her nomination: 

"Sara went above and beyond to take care of me while I remained in A-fib. She came to me in a moment’s notice when needed, constantly made sure I was well, and got what I needed. She made sure to explain every medication I received and why. Sara really connected with me because I'm in school to become a nurse and she is a shining example of compassion and care."

To earn a DAISY Award, nurses are nominated by a patient, family member of a patient, or a colleague. Nominations are then reviewed by a council of judges who then determine award recipients.

Every DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, and a stone sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe. To nominate a UPMC nurse, visit UPMC.com/ThankaNurse.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!