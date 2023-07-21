Coudersport, Pa. — An area nurse has stood out for her care and compassion, according to the nurse-in-training who nominated Sara Drummond, RN, for a DAISY award.

DAISY Awards recognize nurses who make great differences in the care of patients, families, and coworkers by displaying tremendous care and compassion.

Drummond is a nurse with the Intensive Care Unit at UPMC Cole. Her patient shared the following message in her nomination:

"Sara went above and beyond to take care of me while I remained in A-fib. She came to me in a moment’s notice when needed, constantly made sure I was well, and got what I needed. She made sure to explain every medication I received and why. Sara really connected with me because I'm in school to become a nurse and she is a shining example of compassion and care."

To earn a DAISY Award, nurses are nominated by a patient, family member of a patient, or a colleague. Nominations are then reviewed by a council of judges who then determine award recipients.

Every DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, and a stone sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch," handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe. To nominate a UPMC nurse, visit UPMC.com/ThankaNurse.

