Coudersport, Pa. – The Coudersport Chamber of Commerce cordially invites you to join the first "Our Own Santa" weekend on Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28.

Local residents are encouraged to decorate their homes and come out for two fun days of festive treats, beautiful decorations, and special appearances by Santa Claus.

Friday night's festivities begin at 6 p.m. with the Courthouse Square Light-Up Night featuring the annual tree decorating contest. Santa and his sleigh will appear on the roof of Lewis Mansion, Mill Street, where Santa will address visitors from the rooftop. Hot cocoa and snacks will be available to guests and families are invited to bring letters to Santa, which they can submit to his mailbox.

On Saturday morning beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 1 p.m., there will be a Cookie Walk on Main Street as part of "A Small Town Christmas." Travel down main street and sample a variety of cookies around local businesses! As a renowned cookie connoisseur, of course Santa Claus will also be out and about during this time.

The Coudersport Chamber of Commerce gives a special thank-you to the John Rigas family for providing all of the Christmas tree; Kightlinger Motors for decorating the gazebo tree; Sweden Valley Manor for providing the hot chocolate; A Way Out for lighting; and Stan at Shop N Save for providing treats to accompany the hot cocoa.

Face masks and social distancing are recommended for guests of the event.