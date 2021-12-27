Harrisburg, Pa. – The fee for passports is increasing next week, so be sure to bring extra cash if you're planning on renewing a passport in the New Year.

According to Columbia County Prothonotary Barb Silvetti, the fee for a passport book is increasing by $20, starting next week.

An adult passport book cost will rise to $130; a minor's cost will rise to $100.

The fee for a passport card (suitable for travle to Canada and Mexico) will remain the same.

Silvetti noticed that, while wait times for passport applications have decreased in recent weeks, applicants should still expect 8-10 weeks for processing.