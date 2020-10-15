The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about salves and creams claiming to cure or treat skin cancer, boils moles, and skin tags commonly known as "black salve."

The product may also be referred to as drawing salve, red salve, Cansema, bloodroot, Indian Herb, Skinprov, Hawk Dok Natural Salve, Black Drawing Ointment, and several other names. Black salve should not be mistaken for African black soap, which is safe for most people to use.

Claims that the salve can treat or cure skin conditions, especially cancer, are not only false, but also dangerous. The FDA warns the public not to use any salve or other topically applied products containing sanguinarine, Sanguinaria canadensis, or bloodroot, alone or combined with zinc chloride.

Bloodroot and zinc chloride can cause permanent disfigurement and tissue necrosis, destroying the skin on which it is applied. In addition, using the product for a serious condition like skin cancer can result in delayed treatment with proven remedies. The salve products often claim to only destroy cancerous cells while leaving healthy skin untouched, but this is untrue; the corrosive ingredients do not differentiate between healthy and cancerous cells.

The products come in many forms including salve, paste, cream and poultice. In some cases, corrosive salves may be marketed as natural or homeopathic products. The corrosive ingredients are occasionally listed as “inactive” ingredients, so it is important to check both the active and inactive ingredient lists.

The FDA has identified 24 cases of adverse side effects associated with black salve, including permanent disfigurement and cancer progression. At least one person has died from opting to use a corrosive salve instead of pursuing proven cancer treatment.