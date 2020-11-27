Fusion Health and Vitality LLC has announced a voluntary recall of all 2020 lots of CORE essential nutrients and Immune Boost Sublingual Vitamin D3.

CORE contains hordenine HCl, an unapproved food additive, which is potentially unsafe to take by mouth. It may cause side effects such as rapid heart rate and high blood pressure.

Immune Boost labeling contained statements that caused it to become an unapproved new drug under FDA labeling laws.

The recalled CORE product began shipping on January 2, 2020, and the recalled Immune Boost product began shipping on April 15, 2020. CORE products are powders that are packaged in a dark-colored jar, intended to be mixed into a liquid. Immune Boost is packaged in a 2-oz. bottle with an application dropper.

Fusion Health and Vitality is notifying its customers by email and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Customers are advised to stop using the affected products and return them to Fusion.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall or how to return recalled product can contact Fusion Health and Vitality by calling 1-888-964-5327, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.