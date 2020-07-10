Wellsboro -- The Deane Center for the Performing Arts has decided to move six concerts that were originally scheduled to take place indoors at the Coolidge Theatre to the outdoor stage and make them free with requests for donations, according to an announcement from Executive Director Kevin Connelly.

The Deane Center has been hosting a free outdoor concert series featuring local musicians since June 6; the next part in the series is planned for July 17.

Today, the Gabe Stillman Band based in Williamsport was to open a different series of six indoor BYOB concerts featuring regional musicians at 7 p.m. in the Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main Street. Instead, the Stillman concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the outdoor stage at the Deane Center.

"We have successfully operated the Deane Center by listening to and trying to meet the needs and desires of the community," Connelly said. "Based on people's response to the three free concerts we've held outdoors, we know there is a pent up demand for live music. We also realize that under the present circumstances, even with coronavirus guidelines in place, many people are not prepared to enjoy a show within a confined space like the Coolidge Theatre."

"With that in mind," continued Connelly, "I feel it is in the best interest of our community, and the best way for the Deane Center to exercise its mission, to move the other concert series completely outside. This means there will be live entertainment every Friday with a mix of local and regional talent and all of the shows will be free. We are hoping that those who attend will support us by making a donation," said Connelly.

"We are excited to be coming back to the Deane Center this Friday, July 10 and look forward to playing hard stomping blues, both fan favorites and new music, on the outdoor stage," said Gabe Stillman, ace guitarist and singer who leads the band and is the 2019 Gibson Guitar Award-winner. "Hopefully the weather will be nice," he added.

The band featuring Colin Beatty on bass guitar and Joel Vincent on drums will be performing fan favorites along with some brand new original songs from Stillman's album "Flying High," which is set to be released this summer. Stillman recorded "Flying High" with the legendary Washington, D.C. blues band, The Nighthawks. The title track, "Flying High" and "Shame Shame," two of the new originals from the upcoming CD, can now be downloaded or streamed on all digital platforms.

While the trio’s electrifying sound is unmistakably rooted in American blues, the group draws deeply from influences of soul, R&B, funk, and New Orleans jazz and blues music.

For this concert, please bring lawn chairs and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or sit on lawn chairs on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre to provide space for social distancing. All donations are appreciated.

For more information about this concert and others, call the Deane Center at (570) 724-6220, email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com.