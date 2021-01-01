Washington, D.C. – Cook Medical and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have announced a recall of Flexor Check-Flo Introducers and Flexor Tuohy-Borst Side-Arm Introducers (Shuttle Select) due to an unusually high rate of failure at a specific bond site. If the device comes apart during use, it could cause severe, life-threatening events.

The recalled items were produced from February 17, 2020 through September 29, 2020 and distributed from May 23, 2020 through November 17, 2020. The recall impacts 37,326 units.

For a full list of affected items, please click here.

The Introducers are catheters that have a coated shaft, valve, dilator, and markers that show up on x-rays. The catheters are used to help insert other medical devices into vessels, excluding heart and brain ones, during surgery and other procedures.

Adverse effects include longer procedure times, additional procedures to remove separated pieces, blocking blood flow to vital organs, vessel injury, and bleeding. So far, there have been 57 complaints about the issue with 13 serious injuries. There have been no reported deaths at this time.

Owners of affected products should return them to Cook Medical with a copy of the Acknowledgement and Receipt Form.

Questions about this recall may be addressed to Cook Medical by calling 800-457-4500 or 812-339-2235 Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. or through email at CustomerRelationsNA@CookMedical.com.