Carlisle, Pa. – From recipes that highlight seasonal produce favorites to affordable, fun meal and snack ideas to add sparkle to your holiday season, The GIANT Company’s team of nutritionists are ready with free, live classes via Zoom for chefs of all ages this November and December.

“From meal idea fatigue to getting kids in a festive holiday spirit, The GIANT Company’s team of nutritionists are here to help with our virtual classes for families and aspiring kid chefs,” said Holly Doan, RD, LDN, regional nutritionist with The GIANT Company. “The GIANT Company understands the importance of bringing families together at the table to connect over a meal, including helping to prepare that meal or holiday treat together too.”

On Mondays at 10:30 a.m., mini chefs ages 6 and under will enjoy a story and create seasonal snacks to celebrate the fall and winter holidays. The complete schedule includes:

Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. – Apple Nachos

Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m. – Turkey Treat Cups

Nov. 23 at 10:30 a.m. – Pumpkin Dip

Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m. – French Toast with Pears and Honey Yogurt

Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. – Menorah Snack for Hanukkah

Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. – Apple & Pomegranate Wreath

Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m. – Polar Bear Snacks

Dec. 28 at 10:30 a.m. – New Year’s Fruit Rockets

Every Wednesday at 4 p.m., junior chefs ages 7 to 18 will learn about a seasonal nutrition topic and then make a healthy seasonal snack. The schedule includes:

Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. – Turkey Face Sandwich

Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. – Apple Salsa with Homemade Cinnamon Chips

Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. – Chocolate Dipped Fruit Cornucopias

Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. – Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites

Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. – Melted Snowman Greek Yogurt Bark

Dec. 16 at 4p.m. – Avocado Tree Toast

Need new ideas of what to cook for dinner? Join The GIANT Company’s nutritionists for Family Meals at 5 and cook a balanced meal for your family live. The schedule includes:

Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. – Overnight Maple Apple Pie Slow Cooker Oatmeal

Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. – Pork Chops with Spiced Butternut Squash

Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. – Turkey Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. – Autumn Beef & Kale Stew

Nov. 28 at 8 pm. – Mexican Turkey Breakfast Pizza

Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. – Sheet Pan Chicken with Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprouts

Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. – Winter Minestrone

Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. – Instant Pot Squash Mac & Cheese

Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. – Holiday Move Night Snack Board

All classes are free to attend, but participants must register in advance. To see the full schedule and register, please click here. A complete listing of ingredients for each class is also available on the event page. GIANT customers can earn 200 CHOICE Rewards points when they register, as long as they provide their card number and attend the entire class.

The GIANT Company’s team of nutritionists are also available virtually for group presentations, lunch and learns, and to answer your nutrition questions.