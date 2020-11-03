Carlisle, Pa. – From recipes that highlight seasonal produce favorites to affordable, fun meal and snack ideas to add sparkle to your holiday season, The GIANT Company’s team of nutritionists are ready with free, live classes via Zoom for chefs of all ages this November and December.
“From meal idea fatigue to getting kids in a festive holiday spirit, The GIANT Company’s team of nutritionists are here to help with our virtual classes for families and aspiring kid chefs,” said Holly Doan, RD, LDN, regional nutritionist with The GIANT Company. “The GIANT Company understands the importance of bringing families together at the table to connect over a meal, including helping to prepare that meal or holiday treat together too.”
On Mondays at 10:30 a.m., mini chefs ages 6 and under will enjoy a story and create seasonal snacks to celebrate the fall and winter holidays. The complete schedule includes:
- Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. – Apple Nachos
- Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m. – Turkey Treat Cups
- Nov. 23 at 10:30 a.m. – Pumpkin Dip
- Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m. – French Toast with Pears and Honey Yogurt
- Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. – Menorah Snack for Hanukkah
- Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. – Apple & Pomegranate Wreath
- Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m. – Polar Bear Snacks
- Dec. 28 at 10:30 a.m. – New Year’s Fruit Rockets
Every Wednesday at 4 p.m., junior chefs ages 7 to 18 will learn about a seasonal nutrition topic and then make a healthy seasonal snack. The schedule includes:
- Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. – Turkey Face Sandwich
- Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. – Apple Salsa with Homemade Cinnamon Chips
- Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. – Chocolate Dipped Fruit Cornucopias
- Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. – Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites
- Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. – Melted Snowman Greek Yogurt Bark
- Dec. 16 at 4p.m. – Avocado Tree Toast
Need new ideas of what to cook for dinner? Join The GIANT Company’s nutritionists for Family Meals at 5 and cook a balanced meal for your family live. The schedule includes:
- Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. – Overnight Maple Apple Pie Slow Cooker Oatmeal
- Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. – Pork Chops with Spiced Butternut Squash
- Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. – Turkey Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
- Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. – Autumn Beef & Kale Stew
- Nov. 28 at 8 pm. – Mexican Turkey Breakfast Pizza
- Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. – Sheet Pan Chicken with Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprouts
- Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. – Winter Minestrone
- Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. – Instant Pot Squash Mac & Cheese
- Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. – Holiday Move Night Snack Board
All classes are free to attend, but participants must register in advance. To see the full schedule and register, please click here. A complete listing of ingredients for each class is also available on the event page. GIANT customers can earn 200 CHOICE Rewards points when they register, as long as they provide their card number and attend the entire class.
The GIANT Company’s team of nutritionists are also available virtually for group presentations, lunch and learns, and to answer your nutrition questions.