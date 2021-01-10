Carlisle, Pa. – Did last year completely wipe you out of new dinner ideas? The nutritionists at The GIANT Company are ready to help give you a fresh start to 2021 with free Family Meals at 5 virtual classes, which provide a live opportunity to cook affordable, simple meals each week.

“All of us are looking to start the new year with a fresh start and that includes meal ideas to bring the family together around the table,” said Rabyia Bower, RD, LD, regional nutritionist with The GIANT Company. “Our series of free virtual classes provide quick and affordable solutions to eliminate meal fatigue and spark inspiration in your kitchen this year.”

Grab your aprons and the family and cook a balanced meal live with the GIANT Company’s nutritionists every Tuesday at 5 p.m. The complete schedule includes:

Jan. 12 - Stir Fry Chicken Noodles

Jan. 19 - Chicken Tortilla Soup

Jan. 26 - Salmon & Broccoli Shepherd’s Pie

Feb. 2 - Turkey Meat Loaves Sheet Pan Dinner

Feb. 9 - Lime & Coconut Chicken Soup

Feb. 16 - Lemony Chicken & Potatoes

Feb. 23 - Weeknight Chicken & Dumplings

Also join the nutritionists for a special "Galentine’s Day" live virtual class on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. with a chocolate mug cake along with a wine and food pairing!

The GIANT Company’s nutritionists offer a full schedule of virtual classes weekly from mini chefs and junior chefs to an adult nutrition series which provides tips and healthful choices. All classes are free to attend, but advanced registration is required for each class. Register by clicking here.

A complete listing of ingredients needed for each virtual class is also available on the event page. In addition, customers can earn 200 CHOICE Rewards points when they register, provide their card number, and attend the entire nutritionist class.

The GIANT Company’s team of nutritionists are also available virtually for group presentations, lunch and learns and to answer your nutrition questions. Visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites for more information and a schedule of upcoming classes.