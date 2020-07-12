Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is recalling all batches of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 500mg and 1000mg at the consumer level. Certain tested batches were above the acceptable daily intake limit for the impurity N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The pharmaceutical company has not received any reports of adverse reactions, but the recall is taking place out of an abundance of caution.

Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP is a prescription oral medication used as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The tablets are packaged in 60, 90, and 100 count bottles and was distributed nationwide to wholesalers, distributors, drug chains, mail-order pharmacies, and supermarkets.

NDMA is a probable human carcinogen based on results from laboratory tests. It is an environmental contaminant that is sometimes found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products, and vegetables.

The recalled products are:

500mg, NDC 68180-338-01, 68180-336-07

1,000 mg, NDC 68180-339-09, 68180-337-07

Those who take the medication are advised to continue taking it and contact their pharmacist, physician, or medical provider for advice regarding an alternative treatment. Suddenly stopping this treatment with no alternative could be dangerous.

Questions about the recall should be directed to Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc. at (855) 532-1856 Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For reimbursement, please have the recalled NDCs returned to Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc.; the NDC number can be found on the top of the bottle label.