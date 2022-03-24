Williamsport, Pa. -- The Spotlight Program, a performance program for adults with development disabilities, is putting on a performance of "This Is Me" this weekend at the Community Theatre League.

“This Is Me” is a musical revue that includes 14 songs highlighting the talents of the participants of The Spotlight Program. Patrons will be entertained with singing, dancing, cardio drumming, and a few other surprises.

The Spotlight Program meets once a week for one hour classes. During class, participants learn the basics of theatre, including acting, speaking in front of others, and thinking creatively, as well as singing and dancing.

Organizers work with the 14 participants each week to help them learn the selected music and dances, as well as work on their theatre skills, all while making new friends, sharing their individual experiences and talents, and gaining confidence in the new things they learn.

The directing staff includes Director Marie Fox, Music Director Heather Myers, and Choreographer Amelia Sherwood-Smith, and Production Team Members Heather Engel, Karyn Kordes, and Kristin Perez.

The Spotlight Program was established upon recognition of adults who were unable to join Penguin Project due to their age but wanted to perform.

Spotlight is open to any adult individual with a developmental disability. This includes performers with genetic and neurological disorders, as well as cognitive, learning, motor, hearing, and visual impairments. There are no restrictions based on the level of cognitive ability, restriction of mobility, or lack of communication skills.

There are two chances to see the performance this weekend: Friday and Saturday, March 25-26, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for students, or a package of 4 seats for $40.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.CTLshows.com or by calling the box office at 570-327-1777.



