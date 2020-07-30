Williamsport, Pa. -- Just 24 hours before the Community Theatre League was set to open the Summer Youth Intensive production of "Bring It On: The Musical," Governor Wolf issued the emergency shutdown order that halted the production. The show was to take place on July 16 - 19, but has now been rescheduled and relocated.

The performance, inspired by the motion picture of the same name, features 36 local students and young adults from ten area school districts and over a dozen colleges from Pennsylvania, New York, and West Virginia. Directed by CTL's Executive Director Seth Sponhouse and a staff of local professional artists, the show was meant to be CTL's return to the stage, bringing back some sense of normalcy despite limited attendance, audiences in masks, and social distancing and sanitation procedures.

Sacha Alvarez, a recent Muncy Jr./Sr. High School graduate, plays Danielle in the production. "I was pretty devastated when I learned the show would be postponed," she said, "all of the excitement and anticipation was building up to show night."

Alvarez, no stranger to performing at CTL, added, "Being a part of this production has filled my heart with an overwhelming amount of love."

Hannah Rankey, who just graduated from Loyalsock Township High School in June, adds, "Sadly, I wasn't surprised when 'Bring It On' was postponed because my own high school musical was fully canceled because of the coronavirus. I should have been more upset, but I knew CTL was prepared for this."

Rankey was meant to have her final Loyalsock Township High performance in "Pippin" just one week after schools closed down in March. She plays Kylar in "Bring It On."

At the production's private dress rehearsal at the CTL on Wednesday, July 15, Sponhouse mentioned how sad it was that hundreds of hours of work had been put into the production, following guidelines that had been in place from the government up to that point.

"It's heartbreaking, but we are not canceled, just postponed - we are going to find a solution and honor this work," Sponhouse said.

Sponhouse, along with the staff of CTL and production members from "Bring It On" spent the weekend brainstorming, planning, forging new partnerships, and rearranging schedules.

The Community Theatre League announced the solution to ticket holders on Monday, giving patrons a week to adjust their tickets.

"We are shifting our performances to August 6, 7, and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and August 9 at 1 p.m.," the message to ticket holders said, "we are moving the venue to Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium at Loyalsock Township High School - 1801 Loyalsock Drive, Williamsport."

Because of the change in location and times, while still abiding by government ordinances, CTL will be able to sell a limited number of additional tickets to the previously sold-out production. Tickets are available at CTL's website or by phone at (570) 327-1777.

"We are thankful for the support of the staff and School Board of Loyalsock Township School District," says Sponhouse. "This is an incredible opportunity, allowing the Community Theatre League to think outside the box and create theatre in new and exciting ways. Being a production about cheerleading, moving it to a football field just made sense. We just have to do a bit of work to tweak the production from CTL’s thrust stage to a much larger ‘proscenium’-style production.”

"I think it's a very creative way to fix the problem," Hannah Rankey says, "I'm interested to see how stunts, costumes, and sound will work now that everything has moved to the Loyalsock football field. A little nervous, but it's a good setting for 'Bring It On!'" She added, "Theatre is extremely important. Everyone needs it and it needs to continue despite this terrible virus. Finding ways to get people together and connect is vital right now. People need some hope, and I think theatre is exactly what gives people that hope."

Alvarez says, "I feel that access to theatre and the arts gives us all an outlet and reminds us that we all can feel alive again amidst these lonely times!"