Williamsport, Pa. -- This summer from July 29 through August 1, the Community Arts Center and Lycoming College will present a Student Summer Stock performance of The SpongeBob Musical.
“We had great turnout for auditions for the 2021 Student Summer Stock! The production team had many truly difficult choices to make in the process, and we’re very excited about this wonderful group! We are really looking forward to working with so many people that are new to the Student Summer Stock program this year,” commented director C. Austin Hill.
The SpongeBoB Musical cast list
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Sloan Wood
- Patrick Star: Ava Loehr
- Sandy Cheeks: Maria Blas
- Sheldon J. Plankton: Chase Bower
- Eugene Krabs: Cale Blakely
- Squidward Q. Tentacles: Michael Harry
- Patchy the Pirate: Aubrey Lenker
- Pearl Krabs: Kendall Eichenlaub
- Perch Perkins: Lukas Michaels
- The Mayor of Bikini Bottom: Lydia Hall
- The Electric Skates: Olivia Ciabattari, Brynn Broaddus, Regan Oaks
- Karen the Computer: Sydney Smith
- Larry the Lobster/Gary: TBD
- Mrs. Puff: Kaidyn Rogers
- Soloist Sardines/Ensemble: Nevaeh Williams
- The Foley Artist Fish: Simon Uhter
- Primary dancers/Ensemble: Kelly Long, Ramsey Uhter, Muireann Tran, Mary Herndon, with Lydia Hall on taps
- Ensemble: Grace Barkauskas, Artie Dammer, Hadley Milhomme, Margaret Morris, Olivia Rogers, Elijah Nilson, Arcadia Durant, Lewis Shaffer, Jayar Rhoades, Alanna Ramos, Caitlyn Killian
