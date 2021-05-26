Williamsport, Pa. -- This summer from July 29 through August 1, the Community Arts Center and Lycoming College will present a Student Summer Stock performance of The SpongeBob Musical.

“We had great turnout for auditions for the 2021 Student Summer Stock! The production team had many truly difficult choices to make in the process, and we’re very excited about this wonderful group! We are really looking forward to working with so many people that are new to the Student Summer Stock program this year,” commented director C. Austin Hill.

The SpongeBoB Musical cast list

SpongeBob SquarePants: Sloan Wood

Patrick Star: Ava Loehr

Sandy Cheeks: Maria Blas

Sheldon J. Plankton: Chase Bower

Eugene Krabs: Cale Blakely

Squidward Q. Tentacles: Michael Harry

Patchy the Pirate: Aubrey Lenker

Pearl Krabs: Kendall Eichenlaub

Perch Perkins: Lukas Michaels

The Mayor of Bikini Bottom: Lydia Hall

The Electric Skates: Olivia Ciabattari, Brynn Broaddus, Regan Oaks

Karen the Computer: Sydney Smith

Larry the Lobster/Gary: TBD

Mrs. Puff: Kaidyn Rogers

Soloist Sardines/Ensemble: Nevaeh Williams

The Foley Artist Fish: Simon Uhter

Primary dancers/Ensemble: Kelly Long, Ramsey Uhter, Muireann Tran, Mary Herndon, with Lydia Hall on taps

Ensemble: Grace Barkauskas, Artie Dammer, Hadley Milhomme, Margaret Morris, Olivia Rogers, Elijah Nilson, Arcadia Durant, Lewis Shaffer, Jayar Rhoades, Alanna Ramos, Caitlyn Killian

For more information about upcoming shows and to purchase tickets, visit caclive.com.