Williamsport, Pa. — When you enter the Community Arts Center, it's immediately obvious that the building itself is a work of art. The building's decorative details are almost overwhelming: golden birds, rams' heads, and brightly colored shields rise above spiraling pillars, golden carved scrolls, walls painted with familiar scenery, and countless other carved and painted details.

In order to keep these decorative aspects bright and beautiful, the CAC has received a $50,000 grant from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. The funds will be used for its decorative architecture restoration project.

“The ongoing support from FCFP continues to help reduce the maintenance burden of the Community Arts Center and allows us to minimize the wear and tear on the building that occurs naturally during the course of providing an arts and culture hub for the community,” said Jim Dougherty, executive director of the CAC. “This generous award allows us to begin repair of the irreplaceable architectural elements throughout the building that lend the CAC its unique charm – we’re very thankful for that support.”

The project will begin with general restorations and touchups to repair ceiling areas that have been weathered over time.

“As the largest cultural institution in the county, we recognize the importance of having this theater for our residents,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, college relations officer in charge of development. “This grant will help us ensure the Community Arts Center is here for years to come. We are very grateful.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.