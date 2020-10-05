Williamsport, Pa. – 2020 has been a wild ride. With a year of cancelations, the Community Arts Center has found itself with a lot of empty time to fill, thus beginning improvements to not only the physical location, but to the organization as a whole.

The CAC started earlier this year with a full rebranding. In order to become more cohesive with Penn College, a new logo was created to reflect its connection to the college. With a new logo in place, the CAC went into a full revamp of the ticketing system and website.

“Our website has not been easy to navigate in the past. We want to make sure, when the time arrives, patrons can find and purchase tickets as easily as possible,” says Marketing Manager Courtney Fowler.

The website has been overhauled to include more focus on the upcoming events rather than just the history of the building. It has also been streamlined to make ticket buying simpler and more time effective.

Executive Director Chuck Still highlighted the importance of using this time to create a stronger foundation and a fresh look for the organization: “Every organization needs to refresh from time to time and the Community Arts Center’s website was overdue for a makeover. It was still proudly displaying a former logo, for instance. Adding new ticketing software gave us the impetus to make the changes and the pandemic gave us the time to devote to the project. We could have completed the work with shows on stage and people in the building, but it would have been infinitely harder. Still, that’s really just a glass half full comment. Given the choice, I would have much preferred having the building full of people and working harder.”

The CAC is working hard to keep the spirit of the theatre alive during this time. To help support the CAC, please check out the donations page on their new website at caclive.com/donations.