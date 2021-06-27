Williamsport -- The Community Arts Center is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from The Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts. The funds will be used to underwrite the Student Summer Stock production of "SpongeBob the Musical."

“The CAC has had a long-standing partnership with The Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts and we can’t thank them enough for their steadfast support over the years,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, Director of CAC Development.

Each summer, the Student Summer Stock program offers 7th through 12th grade students in the area the opportunity to participate in the production of a Broadway-type musical onstage at the Community Arts Center in the historic Martin Theatre. Working with Lycoming College and the Pennsylvania College of Technology, CAC, and local theatre professionals, the students hone their skills in weeks of rehearsals before opening the production in late July. This year, virtual auditions were held in early May and the cast of 37 began rehearsing on June 1. The ensemble moves onstage in mid-July and the musical opens on July 29.

"The passion, dedication and time the CAC has devoted to bringing the appreciation of the arts to the community has been remarkable, and many lives have been enriched," said Lynne Gale, Trustee.