Williamsport, Pa. – The Community Arts Center is pleased to announce it is the recipient of $3000 from Riverview Bank through the Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit program (EITC).

The contribution will be used to support the approved EITC programs at the

CAC. Educational Improvement Tax Credit grants allow approved organizations to invest in projects that improve access to high quality education programs.

Organizations must be pre-qualified by the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to participate. Funding for the educational programming is derived from various sources, including EITC Funds,

donations, corporate sponsorships, and grants. The Community Arts Center is able to offer student-centered programs, thanks in large part to the vital support of the business community.

To qualify for the PA tax credit, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development website at https://dced.pa.gov/eitc

If you are already an EITC approved business and have been made aware of the tax credit you will be receiving, you can choose to direct those funds to the Pennsylvania College of Technology Community Arts Center.