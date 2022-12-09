Williamsport, Pa. — County Commissioners Rick Mirabito, Tony Mussare, and Scott Metzger will appeal the most recent ruling made by Judge Leete on Dec. 1 regarding an ongoing dispute with County Controller Krista Rogers.

The dispute dates back to the end of 2017 and has seen two court appearances over the control of those functions and thousands of dollars in attorney fees.

The latest decision returned those functions and staff members back to the Controller's office after they were removed in 2021.

Changes to code shifts duties

According to commissioners, Rogers' attorney made demands of the county to shift functions of accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger, and payroll based on a change they were told was made to county code near the end of 2017.

"Initially, for decades the functions of general ledger, payroll, and accounts payable were housed within the County’s finance department, not in the controller’s office," said the commissioners in a news release.

"This structure was productive, and continued under both the former controllers and for fifteen plus years with the current controller," commissioners said. "During this entire period, the current controller was able to exercise the functions of that office and no litigation was filed by her or otherwise occurred."

The commissioners allege that after a while, "it became apparent that these transferred functions were not being effectively performed under the controller’s supervision; even more critically, the controller limited the County’s access to records for review and oversight purposes, thereby impeding the Commissioners ability to fulfill their statutory mandate to 'manage and administer' the fiscal affairs of the County."

'That's a threat'

According to Metzger, a confrontation regarding a member of the finance staff who was given short-term access to the system led to the controller to threaten to remove her signature off the ledger if that staff member was not removed from the system.

"The interpretation of that to me is, people don't get paid. That's serious," Metzger said. "That's a threat."

"Proactively," they took the controller to court via an injunction, claiming the county would face irreperable harm if she was to follow through with her threat, and the returned to the county the transferred functions. The injunction was vacated, and the commissioners "believed the matter to be closed," they said.

In December of 2021, Rogers filed a lawsuit to force the commissioners to transfer the functions back to her office.

'Massive' clean-up needed

Rogers had hoped the latest court decision would end the long legal battle, but she wasn't optimistic the commissioners would let the decision rest, she said.

“It is what it is,” she said. “I can work with anyone. I have a job to do and I hope they just let me do it."

The county is already more than a year late filing its 2021 financial statements and audits and is behind in filing for 2022, Rogers noted. While those aren’t her responsibility, it makes her already contentious job more difficult.

“It’s going to affect a lot,” Rogers said. “I don’t know what state the books are in.”

She's been operating without a full staff or access to all the county's records that she needs since last year, she explained.

“Once I do get this stuff back, a massive clean-up and structure needs to be in place,” Rogers said.

The county felt compelled to defend this litigation "because of the commissioners' overarching responsibility to the taxpayers to maintain oversight and control of fiscal affairs as against the controller's prior efforts to withhold critical information," according to the commissioners.

The legal battled continued through court, resulting in the controller's favor. Commissioners appealed, and for a second time, Judge Leete found favor in Rogers' suit.

On Dec. 1, Leete ruled that some of the Commissioners’ claims in an appeal of his earlier decision were “without merit,” and said they had “usurped” the powers of Controller Krista Rogers.

Case headed to appellate court

The commissioners believe now that the case should go beyond a trial court and enter the U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeals. An appellate court will not retry the case, hear new evidence or witness testimony, and there is no jury according to the U.S. Courts.

Appellate courts review the procedures and the decisions in the trial court to make sure that the proceedings were fair and that the proper law was applied correctly.

"The appeals court will resolve the legal question of the meaning of the code," said Mussare, which all three commissioners believe is not well defined in its current writing.

Two of the three commissioners feel the appeal is necessary. Metzger said he would rather not spend the money.

"Even though my colleagues want to appeal this," said Metzger, "I'm to the point personally where I want it done." He would encourage his fellow commissioners that should the controller deny them something in the future, or a future controller level similar threats to future commissioners, "let the catastrophe happen," he said.

